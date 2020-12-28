Craig Curtis Davidson, 65, of Thayer Kansas entered into Heaven on December 17, 2020 at the Kansas Research Center, KC, MO.
Davidson was born July 1, 1955 to Sherdian L. and Phyllis N. (Estep) Davidson in Wichita, KS.
Davidson served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Nitro from December 1975 to July 1980. In later years he was a CNA and enjoyed caring for elders.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, playing his guitar, photography and loved Ford Mustangs.
Davidson is survived by 1 daughter, Randi Coots, Independence, 1 Brother. Kevin Davidson, Chanute; 2 Sisters, Sheri Smith, Humboldt, and Christy Cooper, Parsons; 4 Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, several Cousins and friends of all ages.
He was proceeded in death by his Parents, 1 Brother Bradley and 1 Nephew Nicholas Davidson.
As per his request cremation has taken place. Internment will be at a later date.
