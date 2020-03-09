Mary Williams, 96, formerly of Humboldt/Valley Center, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Halstead, Kansas. She was born on July 14, 1923 in Erie, KS to Charles and Millie (Brant) Swan. On August 4, 1940, she married Arthur Williams in Erie, KS. Mary retired from Arolyn Heights nursing home in Chanute after many years of service. She enjoyed quilting and surrounding herself with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by Children: Vernon Williams and wife, Jennie, of Ottawa, KS, Judy Coultis and husband, Donald, of Valley Center, KS; Sister: Glenna Defebaugh, Chanute, KS; 3 Grandchildren: Kevin Williams (Wendy), Gladstone, Missouri; Monica Coultis, Valley Center, KS; Brandy Trible, Valley Center, KS; 9 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren; 2 StepGrandchildren; 8 StepGreat Grandchildren; 12 StepGreat-Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Williams; sister, Marge Heaton and grandson, Devin Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 1 pm at the Erie Cemetery in Erie, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to the First Christian Church in Chanute, KS and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
