Donald L. “Don” Beard, 66, of Erie, passed away at 2:14 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Melinda Beard, of Erie.
He was born on September 18, 1956 at Parsons to Wallace and Opal (Ward) Beard. Don grew up at Erie and attended Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1975.
Don worked at Ruskin Manufacturing at Galesburg and Parsons as a CNC Machinist and Tool and Die Operator for many years until his retirement.
He and Karen Wolken were married on October 25, 1981, at the Federated Church in Erie. They later divorced. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2022.
Don enjoyed to outdoors, riding four wheelers, collecting model airplanes, and planting trees. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his son, Brian Beard and his wife, Robyn, of Wellington; his daughters, Melinda Beard and her companion Steven Sawyer of Erie, and Kristina Beard of Erie; 10 grandchildren, Kaiden Beard, Macee Beard, Baby Girl Beard due in February, Drayton Kennedy, Devery Kennedy, Dylan Kirkpatrick, Kayslen Sawyer, Rayen Sawyer, Aiden Beard, and Grant Beard; his sisters, Peggy Yarnell of Erie, and Barbara Beard of Columbus; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson Gavin Beard, and his parents, Wallace and Opal Beard.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Federated Church in Erie with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 3 to 4 Sunday afternoon. Please feel free to wear comfortable clothing and Kansas City Chiefs apparel or your favorite sports team shirts. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for his grandchildren’s education, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
