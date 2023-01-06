James L. Mount, 85 of Sylva, North Carolina passed away at his home on June 30, 2022.
He was born Feb. 10, 1937 in Chanute, KS. the son of Harold Mount and Helen (Crabb) Mount.
He grew up in the Stark and Erie area.
The last two years was a struggle with COPD and congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife Lora Long Mount. three sons, three grandsons, two granddaughters and his sister Linda Mount.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents and a nephew.
Cremation has taken place
