Nelson Lee Pringle, 87, of rural Yates Center, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, KS.
Nelson was born November 3, 1933, on the farm near Rose in Woodson County, KS, the son of Andrew “Jack” and Nina (Crumrine) Pringle. He grew up on the family farm and attended Pleasant Valley Rural Grade School before graduating from Yates Center High School in 1951.
On June 3, 1956, he and Doreene Iris Jackson were married at Maple Grove Evangelical United Brethren Church east of Rose. They became the parents of three children.
He and Doreene lived in Hawaii where Nelson was stationed while in the U.S. Army. They then returned to Kansas where they made their home on their farm in southern Woodson County. Nelson was a life-long farmer and rancher.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Yates Center. He had served on the local board of the F.H.A, was Past-President of the Woodson County Farm Bureau, Treasurer of the Maple Grove Church, and had served on the Woodson County Zoning Commission.
His wife, Doreene, preceded him in death on March 21, 1996. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a step-granddaughter, Jessica Ross.
On March 10, 2009, Nelson and Mary Watts Thompson were married in Yates Center. They made their home on the farm.
Besides his wife, Mary, Nelson is survived by his children, Barbara Stockebrand (Jim), Stephanie Wendland (Scott), and John Pringle (Haley), all of Yates Center; three step-daughters, Catherine Mitchell (Russ), Upland, IN, Rebecca Ross (Steve) Ankeny, IA, and Judith Bibeau (Kevin), Salem, NH; 7 grandchildren, Craig Stockebrand (Tiffany), Derek Stockebrand (Abby), Rebekah Wendland, Andrew Pringle, Jason Wendland, Ashley Prall (Garrett), and Allison Pringle; 9 step-grandchildren, Abigail, James, and David, and Jon Mitchell, Brienna Faxvog (Matt), Nathan Ross, Vanessa Clark (Jason), Rachel Roberts (Silas), and Natasha and Erica Bibeau; 6 great-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild; His brother, Lauren Pringle of Yates Center; many other relatives and friends.
Nelson loved the farm life. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and tinkering with other projects on the farm. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held 2 pm Monday, June 28, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Yates Center. Burial followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Yates Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International or Woodson County 4-H and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.