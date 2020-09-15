Betty Lou Craft age 85, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Windsor Place in Iola. Betty was born on February 13, 1935 in Bolivar, Mo., the daughter of Jess Harrison Sr. and Nellie May Davis.
Cremation has been requested and a graveside inurnment will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Elmwood Cemetery (across the street from Memorial Park Cemetery on East 14th St., Chanute) Memorials have been suggested to the Windsor Place Activities and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
