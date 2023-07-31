Akbar Ziglari, 81, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly at home Friday July 28, 2023. Akbar was born Feb 23, 1942, in Isfahan, child of Nasrula Ziglari and Rakhshande Parvas. He grew up in Isfahan, graduated from the University of Isfahan with a degree in Psychology. He came to the US in 1971, studied at the University of Emporia with a degree in Psychology. He was certified by the state of Kansas as a Registered Marriage and Family Therapist. He loved to work with children. He worked as a school psychologist for a year for Topeka school system then moved to Southeast Kansas. He worked for the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center until 1990, then became an employee of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center working with families and children until he retired in 2006.
Akbar is survived by his wife Mali of Chanute, daughter Suzi of home, Son Barry of Roeland Park, KS.
Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1506-1750 W 21st street, Chanute, KS at 10:00 am. Check the Facebook page of Mali Ziglari for location of the family visitation. Memorials have been suggested to Tri-Valley Developmental Services and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
