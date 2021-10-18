Treva Johnson, 92, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Country Place Senior Living, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Treva was born on October 25, 1928 in Milo, Missouri, the daughter of Virginia and Elmer Garrett.
Treva grew up in and was a lifelong resident of Chanute. She was a loving wife and mother. Treva worked at Peter Pan, Jeff’s Foodliner and Kustom Electronics.
Treva was a member of Faith Bible Church. On June 16, 1946, Treva married William L. Bill Johnson. They were married for 59 years until his passing on September 4, 2005.
Treva is survived by: One Son: Gary Johnson of Meriden, KS; One Daughter: Debra Johnson of Chanute; Four Grandchildren: Ron Beggs of Lafayette, LA, Aaron White and his wife, Allison, of Joplin, MO, Ryan Johnson of Enid, OK, Tammi Johnson of Liberty, MO; Five Great-Grandchildren; Two Great-Great-Grandchildren. Treva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents and her brother Jimmie Garrett.
The family would like to thank the loving, caring staff of Country Place Assisted Living and NMRMC Hospice for their excellent care, compassion and kindness. Also, sincere appreciation to the Rev. Steve Pefley and his wife, Cindy, for their loving support and assistance throughout her illness and passing.
Cremation has been requested and a graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
