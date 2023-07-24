Henry “Junior” Morgan Jesseph, Jr., 70, of Buffalo passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Junior was born on July 26, 1952, in Iola, Kansas, the son of Henry “Hank” Sr. and Goldie May (Laymon) Jesseph.
Junior grew up in various parts of Kansas as the family traveled for his father’s work. On March 31, 1970, Junior married Deborah Bricker, they were married for 13 years and out of this union came son Scott and daughter Christina. On June 15, 1983, in Miami, Oklahoma, Junior married Theresa Bridges and out of this union came a son Casey. Theresa survives at the home.
Junior worked for many years in the oil field and was also a mechanic on race cars. Anything mechanical was his passion, and Junior always found a way to make something work. Junior also loved going to the races to not only work on the cars, but to also watch his son Casey and his grandson Tret race. Junior also enjoyed going to their lake house on Grand Lake, watching old westerns, shooting pool at the American Legion, spending time with his friends and enjoying the occasional drink with them.
Junior was a member of the American Legion Post 170 in Chanute for many years. Junior will always be remembered as a man that was very proud of his family; he will be loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.
Junior is survived by his wife Theresa Jesseph of Buffalo, KS, children: Scott Jesseph and his wife Adrianne of Big Cabin, OK, Christina Chaney and her husband Darrell of Chanute, KS, and Casey Jesseph and his wife Chelsea of Chanute, KS; siblings: Alfred Jesseph of Chanute, KS, Carol Trester and her husband Carl of Chanute, KS, Coletta Greene of Richmond, KS, and Linda Young and her husband Robert of North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Cameron, Zach, Jaci, Tret, Hunter, Cole, Attalee, Caleb, and Cambry; and six great grandchildren: Mason, Quinnlyn, Haislyn, Wynsten, Brexlyn, and Emersyn; and many nieces and nephews who were like children to Junior.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Margaret, Gerald, and Robert.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 am at Ambassador Christian Church in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Best Yet 4-H Club with Junior Jesseph needing to be in the memo and memorials may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
