Aurelia N. Gutierrez, 100, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Aurelia was born on September 11, 1921 in Independence, KS the daughter of Conrado Flores.
On January 27, 1940 in Iola, Aurelia married Andrew A. Gutierrez. They were married for 50 years until his death on March 27, 1990. Including raising her family, Aurelia worked outside the home at various locations providing for her family.
Aurelia was known as a hard worker and independent. She was devoted to her family and church. In her spare time, she cooked, kept a clean house and enjoyed reading, sewing and shopping. The family enjoyed her enchiladas, tortillas and desserts. When the grandchildren visited her home, she was delighted.
After her husband passed away, Aurelia began traveling with church groups to religious sites in Europe. Eventually, she moved to Topeka to be closer to family. In Topeka, she attended Sacred Heart Church. Every week she would walk to church and liked to arrive early to get her favorite seat. When she no longer was able to attend church, she continued to recite prayers and the rosary at home.
Aurelia celebrated her 100th birthday with her family in September 2021.
Survivors include: Children: Rita Soria of Topeka, John Gutierrez and wife, Mary, of Raytown, MO, Priscilla Gutierrez of Topeka; 9 grandchildren: Ray Jr., Mark, Jana, Robert, Sonia, Annette, John Andrew, Benjamin, and Matthew; 13 Great-Grandchildren: PJ, Reyna, Angelica, Ruben, Lola, Otto, Elijah, Anthony, Anna, Emily, Erin, Luke, and Josephine; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren: Gabriel, Arlo, Harold, Molly, and Maxwell.
Aurelia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Andrew, an infant son Augustine and son-in-law Arturo Soria.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 and Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
