Jack E. Shue, 73, of Clinton, Missouri and a former Erie resident, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Kansas City Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie
Tags
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime CHS secretaries have heard it all
- LeAnn Ruth Welch 1956-2020
- Two fatalities in separate Woodson County accidents
- Robert Eugene Cochran, Jr. 1961-2020
- Troy Donald Saubers 1963-2020
- Columbus schools closed after staff member dies from flu
- Susan Michelle (How) Larson 1960-2020
- Works closes door on serving on USD 258 school board
- City hears update on Pathways Safari ‘Selfie Route’ Tour
- Former Chanute resident testifies on insulin bill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.