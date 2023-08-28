Dina L. Rivera, 85, of Erie, passed away at 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at her home.
She was born on August 28, 1937 in Erie, KS to Ewing and Beulah (Kinne) Showalter. Dina grew up and attended schools in Erie.
Dina enjoyed cooking and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Erie Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services there.
She and Mario Munoz were united in marriage. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Pruitt of Erie and Janet Munoz of Boise, ID; two sons, John Schommer and his wife, Donna and Tom Schommer and his wife, Debra all of Chanute, KS; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cindy Leverenz of Pittsburg, KS.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jim Schommer and Rick Schommer; a sister, Linda Bauer; and a brother, Larry Schowalter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Erie Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
