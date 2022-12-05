William George (Bill) Jenkins, 87, of Iola, Kansas, passed away November 29, 2022, at the Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola, Kansas. Bill was born June 3, 1935, in Louisburg, Kansas, to John F. Jenkins and Mary R. (Henry) Jenkins.
Bill was raised on a farm in Miami County and graduated in 1953 from Paola High School. Bill married Mary K. Russell in 1953, and to that marriage were two sons, Kenneth L. and Douglas M. They later divorced.
Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as a flight mechanic on the C-124. He worked as an automotive mechanic until 1978. Bill returned to farming in 1978 and continued farming until his retirement in 2002.
Bill married Marilyn (Korte) Squire in 1978. Marilyn brought a son, Douglas J. Squire, to the family.
After his retirement, Bill and Marilyn traveled the United States in an RV, enjoyed sightseeing, and attended registered trap shoots.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth; brother, Jerry; sister, Pat; daughter-in-law, Ginger; and mother of his sons, Mary K.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home; sons, Douglas (Cherryl) Jenkins, Chanute, Douglas J. (Jennifer) Squire, Marietta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Joyce Jenkins, Olathe,; grandchildren, Bill (Olga) Jenkins, Dustin (Susan) Jenkins, Brandy (Shane) Snyder, Ragon (Tom) Goodner, Taylor Jenkins, Alex Jenkins, Henry Squire, Claire Squire, Jay Squire; 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 pm. to 7 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 am at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or St. Martin’s Steeple Fund, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
