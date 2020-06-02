Eugene “Gene” W. Lucas, 63, of Chanute, KS passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita after a short illness. He is survived by his Dog Marko, daughter April Lucas of Belleville, KS, stepdaughters Alicia Fernandez of Ottawa and and Lena Combs of Newkirk, OK, sisters Janet, Tammy, and Peggy Lucas of Iola, KS, three nephews and many friends.
He enjoyed going to the Drag Car Races and was well known in the community for his auto mechanic work at Merle Kelly Ford for 24 years and continued to work in this field until his death. His love for mechanics was born from his motocross racing as a teen while growing up in Iola. He was well educated in his craft of mechanics and auto body repair and did some custom lettering on various local dirt track race cars. He was working at South Town Quiklube.
Gene will be cremated at Robert J. Bethea Funerals in Wichita, KS. Memorial service pending. Notifications will be sent to friends and family once planning is complete.
