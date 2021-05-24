Raymond Carroll Clinesmith, 90, of Chanute, KS, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS.
He was born April 15, 1931 to Clifford and Nellie (Steele) Clinesmith in Middletown, KS. Raymond’s father passed away when Raymond was just 7 years old. Nellie, his mother remarried Cloyd Gillespie and he became a loving father to Raymond from then on.
He was a high school graduate of Coyville, KS.
Raymond was united in marriage to Mary Findley January 6, 1949 in Benedict, KS. He was a lifelong farmer and cattlemen west of Buffalo, KS. Raymond and Mary spent 66 years on the farm together until moving to Chanute, KS just 4 years ago.
Although they had moved to town, it didn’t stop Raymond from heading to the farm often to check cattle and tinker with his tractor.
He was a member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church in Buffalo, KS. In Raymond’s younger years he played men’s fast pitch softball and was good at it. Raymond and Mary traveled in their RV for 20 years to many locations enjoying their time together every step of the way. Raymond enjoyed square dancing, grandchildren’s school and sporting events, the men’s coffee club, at Haley’s in Buffalo, KS, and Cardinal Drug store in Chanute and was a big fan of stock car racing.
He is survived by two sons, Bill (Twila) Clinesmith of Buffalo, KS, and Steven Clinesmith of Middletown, KS. two daughters, Beverley Ward of Chanute, KS., and Sherryl (Stephen) Stanfield of Buffalo, KS. 6 grandchildren; Kurt (Jennifer) Stanfield, Kevin (Janel) Stanfield, Travis (Kim) Clinesmith, Tyler (Megan) Clinesmith, Taryn (Davis) Owen, Kourtney Puckett, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Cloyd Gillespie, two brothers, Alvin and Calvin Clinesmith and son in-law Steve Ward.
Memorial donations are suggested to The Kansas Society for Children with Challenges or the Buffalo United Methodist Church of Buffalo, KS. Visitation will be held Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Buffalo United Methodist Church, Buffalo, KS between 9:30-10:30 am with Celebration of Life funeral service to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Little Sandy Cemetery, west of Buffalo, KS.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
