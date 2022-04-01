Tyler Patrick Foster Gwillim passed away March 27, 2022 at Chebeague Island, Maine.
He was born Sept. 13, 1984.
Private family burial is planned April 9, 2022, at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Dennis, KS, with Pastor Greg Garrett.
Full obituary to follow.
