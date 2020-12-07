Margaret P. Blackwood, 90, of Springfield, MO passed away November 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with oral cancer. Margaret was born on February 12, 1930 in Parsons, KS. She soon moved with her family to Chanute, KS where she attended public school graduating from high school in 1948. She met her future husband, Byrne, while attending kindergarten. Margaret was the first in her family to go to college, attending Wichita State University on a music scholarship earning a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education.
Later, she would earn a Master’s degree in Education at the University of Arkansas. Margaret and Byrne lived briefly in Chicago, IL, Oxford, MS, and Deland, FL, before settling in Springfield in 1959. In 1960, Margaret joined the Springfield Symphony, and retired from the orchestra as the principle bassoonist in 1996. Margaret was also very involved in Springfield Little Theatre, performing a number of lead roles on stage, as well as playing her bassoon as part of the pit orchestra. She spent many years in music education teaching for MSU, Evangel, Springfield Public Schools and Springfield Catholic Schools.
Margaret also worked with the MSU Foundation for 10 years before retiring in the early 2000s. However, retirement was not for Margaret. She embarked on a second career and became a certified Pilates instructor in 2005. Margaret worked as a studio administrator into her 80s. Despite her busy careers, she found special joy in Sunday dinners and games of pinochle, Trivial Pursuit, and Mexican Train with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Byrne “Dr. B”, and is survived by two sons and their families, Randy and Joyce Owen of Springfield and Kevin and Judy of Clearwater, FL and granddaughter Marisa of Tampa, FL. She also leaves a circle of close friends and her special companion dog, Buster.
Ever concerned with others, Margaret requested no visitation be held due to the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at gormanscharpf.com
