Richard Warner Good, 96, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Kansas City, MO, where he had lived for three months. He was born August 27, 1924, in Omaha, NE, to Richard Warner and Ruth Hannah (nee Rider) Good. Because his father was a doctor with the Veterans Administration, he moved around the country growing up and attending four different high schools. In 1941-42 during his senior year he was a member of the Missouri State Championship swim team from Cleveland High School in St. Louis, MO. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Corps to become a pilot. He was stationed with the 12th Combat Cargo Squadron based at Chabua, India in the China-Burma-India Theatre. He flew C-47s in India and Burma and C-46s over “the Hump” between India and China to drop supplies to the Chinese until 1945. During that time, he earned several medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He received his BA degree in psychology from the University of Kansas and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
In 1949, he married Karol J. Decker and they settled in Chanute in 1955 where he established his dental practice. He was a dentist in Chanute for 55 years, retiring in 2010. He was on staff at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and at the Southeast Kansas Tuberculosis Hospital. For several years he also served as Deputy District Coroner for the 31st district in southeast Kansas. He was an active member of the American Society for Clinical Hypnosis, the Kansas Dental Association, and the Southeast Kansas Dental Study Club. During his time in Chanute he was active in several organizations including Kiwanis and JCs. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Superintendent at the First Presbyterian Church. He served on the board of directors of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, being instrumental in the construction of the original museum facility. He served several years as president of the board of directors for Neosho County Community College. He was also active in the Combat Air Museum in Topeka, KS, where he would lead tours of their C-47, “Kilroy,” at many air shows.
He enjoyed traveling both nationally and internationally, snow skiing, swimming, motocross racing, ice skating, sail boating (having built his own boats), and “hanger flying.”
He is survived by his wife of more than 70 years, Karol, of Kansas City, MO; his daughters Diane of Chanute, and Becky Johnson (Ron) of Park City, KS, and sons Richard of Broken Arrow, OK, and Charles (Evei) of Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marjorie Good Smith. He was cremated and services are pending due to COVID-19.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Chanute, the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, or the Neosho County Community College scholarship fund.
