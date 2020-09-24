Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Jane “Janey” Beachner, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 12:35 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Jane Bradshaw was born on July 3, 1939, to Lawrence “Pete” and Pauline (Nunnink) Bradshaw in St. Paul, Kansas. She grew up and attended schools in California and Texas. Her family returned to St. Paul, where she attended St. Francis High School.
A devoted wife and mother, Janey loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She had a strong commitment to her Catholic faith and was an active member at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Over the years, she participated in the Altar Society and Daughters of Isabella and served as a Eucharistic minister and Parish School of Religion teacher. Janey traveled extensively to Catholic shrines in Europe, South America and the Holy Land. She was well known for being a storyteller and she used that talent to write a book and give presentations about her travels. She also enjoyed photography, sewing, gardening and reading.
On October 15, 1955, Janey and Jerry J. Beachner were united in marriage at St. Francis Catholic Church. This October the couple would have celebrated 65 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
Survivors include:
Her husband – Jerry J. Beachner, of the home; Three sons – Jim Beachner and his wife, Becky, of Cherryvale, Kansas, om Beachner and his wife, Debbie, of Olathe, Kansas, Michael Beachner and his wife, Angela, of St. Paul, Kansas; Three daughters – Suzie Diskin and her husband, Terry, of St. Paul, Kansas, Joan Shannon of Alexandria, Virginia, Annette Treiber and her husband, Bill, of St. Paul; Twenty-three grandchildren; Thirty great-grandchildren; Two brothers – Larry Bradshaw of Omaha, Nebraska, Brad Bradshaw of Sachse, Texas; Two sisters – Lynda Lynn of Reeds Spring, Missouri, Margaret Easom of Pittsburg, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jody Beachner, two grandchildren, Leslie and Alex Treiber, son-in-law John Shannon, three sisters, Doris Jean Moses, Ruthie O’Brien and infant twin, Judith Ann Bradshaw.
The funeral Mass for Mrs. Beachner will be at 10 am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 7 pm this evening at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Following the rosary, the casket will be taken to the family home where they will receive friends. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed; therefore, seating will be limited and wearing face masks is recommended.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Parish School of Religion. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.