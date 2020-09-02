Gary Gene Parker, 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He had resided there for a year, moving from Douglasville, Georgia eight months after his wife passed away. He was born December 24, 1944 in Chanute.
He was in the Army, stationed in Germany.”
Survivors include his sister, Patricia Livingstone, Sedona, Arizona. a brother Doyle (Debra) Parker, Bartlesville, Okla., a daughter Rochelle Sheddrick, Oswego, Kansas, a stepdaughter Stephanie Schillaci, San Antonio, Texas, two nieces, Ellen Alley, Phoenix, Arizona, Colette Snodgrass, Bartlesville, Okla., one nephew Cody Parker, Dewey, Okla., aunt Betty Zink, Iola, Kan. He was preceded in death by grandparents John an Flora Parker, parents Robert (Eugene) and Ethel Mae Parker, stepson Todd Williams, aunts an uncles.bPrivate services, cremation, burial an full military rites at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
He was most proud to be active in American Legion and Amvets. He was commander for a year in Douglasville, Georgia and served on committees. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Elizabeth (Beth).
FuneralCaringUSA (210) 822-4445
