Jeffrey “Hotrod” Allen Anderson, 51, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Jeff was born in Chanute on September 2, 1969, to Rose-A-Lee Fraker. Adopted by Leonard Glen Anderson and Lana Belt.
After high school, Jeff started working as a Chef for various restaurants. His true passions were cooking and art. He loved introducing new flavors and styles of cooking, using it as a tool to connect with people. Jeff had an amazing talent with all things art, spending time drawing and even working as a taxidermist for several years. Jeff loved being outdoors every chance he got; often driving the country roads as a pastime in hopes of finding new critters to bring home and study, often spending hours just watching and appreciating each beautiful species he found. Jeff was an exotic animal enthusiast and didn’t seem to be bothered by how large or dangerous some of his “pets” were. He loved the ocean and especially deep sea fishing, spending as long as possible catching sharks and enjoying being on the water.
Including his parents, Leonard Glen and Christyn “Tina” Anderson. Jeff is survived by:
Children: Taylor Anderson of Chanute, KS, Kara Weir of Oklahoma; Sister: Misty Jo Sims of Parson, KS; One grandchild: Xevan Reynolds.
Jeff was preceded in death by two siblings: Robert “Bobby” Sims and Ronda D. Tidd.
Cremation has been requested, A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
