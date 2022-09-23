Former longtime Kansas resident Winfred Leon Stout, 81, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 at his assisted living facility in Richardson, Texas.
Winfred, affectionately know as Leon, was born July 14, 1941, in Parker, Kan., to Claude and Mildred Stout.
Leon attended and graduated high school with the Erie Class of 1959. Leon spent a life long career in the management of soft-goods/clothing manufacturing industry. He spent many years in the southeast Kansas area with companies such as Stevie Toggs/Fred Ronalds and Brodericks. The twilight years of his career were spent with Wee Ones in St. Louis.
Leon had a love and passion for music was a talented musician and singer and spent many years and long hours performing and playing dances around the four-state region. Leon began playing trumpet and base guitar in high school, which led to the creation and management of the many bands across a span of more than 40 years.
Leon was preceded in death by parents Claude and Mildred Stout; his beloved wife, Patti Ruth Stout; son, George Bradley Stout.
Leon is survived by children, Michael Brian Stout (wife Jackie), Kelly Brandon Stout (wife Donna), and Penni Lynn Bouse (husband James); grandchildren, Taytum Briann Stout, Shelbi Aaren Moore (husband Andrew), Mician BW Stout, and Michael Bradley Stout; great grandchildren, Everly, Sadie, Vada and Beau.
A memorial/celebration of life service will take place at the Christ Church of Neodesha in the near future. No additional information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.