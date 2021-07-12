Gordon Leroy Roberts, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Chanute and Osawatomie, Kansas died May 13, 2020.

Visitation 10:30-11 am Saturday, July 24, followed by service at 11 am, all at the First UMC of Osawatomie. Burial of ashes in Elsmore, KS Cemetery 2:30 pm, followed by a brief reception at Elsmore Methodist Church. 

Memorials: First United Methodist Church in Osawatomie send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.

