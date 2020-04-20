Hazel L. Speltz, 89, died April 19, 2020 at Leonardville Nursing Home in Leonardville, Kansas.
She was born September 20, 1930 at Clay Center, Kansas to James and Daisy (Bidwell) Benjamin.
Hazel was born in Clay Center, moving to Missouri in her teen years and graduated high school from Cabool, Mo.
She married Daniel Speltz on February 25, 1950 in Iowa where the couple made their home until moving back to Clay Center in 1967.
Hazel worked as a dietary aide at CCMC. Daniel preceded her in death on February 23, 2006. She is also preceded in death by parents, grandson, Kelly Speltz, brother, William Ingerly and sister, Goldie Blevins. Survivors:
Sons: Nicholas and wife, Renee Speltz, Gilbert, AZ, Daniel J. and wife, Shiela Speltz, Clay Center, KS, Robert and wife, Beth Speltz, Clay Center, KS, David Speltz, Oakland, IA; Daughter: Teresa (Speltz) Rickabaugh, Clay Center, KS; 13 grandchildren;25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; Sisters: Wilma Morrow, Mansfield, OH, Inez Sessum, Ogden, KS, Phyllis Wood, Waterloo, IA; Brother: Edwin Benjamin, Galion, OH
There will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made to Hazel Speltz Memorial Fund c/o funeral home
