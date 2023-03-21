John Andrew Allen, 87, Uniontown, Kansas, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. He was born Sept, 30, 1935.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 3 pm Friday, March 24 in the Cheney Witt Chapel, Fort Scott, conducted by the Rev. Rusty Newman. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that you spend some time in honor of dad fishing or playing Game King Double-Double Bonus Poker at your favorite casino.
