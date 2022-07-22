Frances Ann (McGinty) Webb 1931-2022

Frances Ann (McGinty) Webb, 90, of Chanute, KS, passed away July 16, 2022, at home with family by her side.
She was born to Stephen and Ora (Larson) McGinty in Chanute, on September 5, 1931. She was known as Fran to most of her friends and family.
Fran graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1949, then attended Chanute Junior College for coursework in business.
In 1961, she married the love of her life, Richard Webb, in Chanute.
Frances held various roles throughout her life. She worked at Southwestern Bell as a switchboard operator, the public school system and local churches as a secretary, and State Farm Insurance Company as a claims secretary. But she was at her best as a mom, wife, and homemaker.
She had an unwavering passion for waterskiing, animal rescue and rehabilitation, roller skating, gardening, painting, drawing cartoons, sewing, and as a Red Cross blood donor – totaling 16 gallons over the course of her life. As a young adult, she attempted flight training in her desire to become a personal pilot. In her youth, she made innumerable outdoor memories with her forever friend Joan (Hamilton) Thompson.
Frances and Richard were blessed with 3 children: her daughter, Melinda A. (Webb) Taylor, of Chanute; and her sons, R. Daniel Webb and wife Kristine of Redwood City, CA; and David C. Webb and wife Tina of Parsons, KS. She had 6 grandchildren: Rob Carter and wife Melissa, Scott Carter, Clorinda and Sophia Webb; and two 2 step grandchildren: Holli and Bryan Conklin. She had one great grandchild, Nate Carter, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her grandson Scott Carter, and her sister Helen Dennehy.
Her family would like to thank Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Harry Hynes Hospice, and personal caregivers Stacy Carpenter, Siara Carpenter, and Drew Walls, for the love and support they provided to both Frances and her family during times of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the City of Chanute Animal Shelter. They can be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, at 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
Interment has taken place at Big Creek Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service is scheduled to take place at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
