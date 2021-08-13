Charles Edward “Ed” Greer, 71, of Humboldt, KS passed away following a car accident on August 9, 2021. Ed was born in Kansas City, MO on July 10, 1950 to Charles William and Charlotte Louise (Bell) Greer. He lived in Columbus, KS until the age of 5, when his family moved to Chanute, KS. Ed graduated from Chanute High and attended Pittsburg State University. Ed met the love of his life, Dian Bernadine Rausch and the couple was united in marriage in Miami, OK on July 12, 1971, and made their home in Humboldt, KS. Dian preceded him in death on December 18, 2018.
Ed was the proud father of Travis Greer of Wichita, KS, Katy Cloud of Humboldt, and Tristan (Mandee) Greer of Wichita, KS. He loved coaching their youth soccer teams, cheering them on at swim meets, and introducing them to horror movies. Ed worked for the Neosho County Ambulance Service, was assistant plant manager for Neosho Paper Products, ran the projector booth at the Chanute Drive-In, and retired from Monarch Cement Company in 2018.
He was a patient and caring man who made many lifelong friends, welcomed his children’s friends into his home and treated them as his own, loved spoiling Dian, reading books, especially by Stephen King, and truly enjoyed family vacations at Grand Lake in the summers. Ed was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and animal lover, taking in many strays throughout the years.
Ed is survived by his children; grandchildren, Lottie Adams, Jamie Lillian, Ashlyn Steele, Courtney Greer, and Rylee Greer; grandson, Bentley Kolb; girlfriend, Carol Hucke, and numerous friends.
Family will receive friends Monday, August 16, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:30 am followed by a dinner in the basement of Humboldt City Hall. The family suggests memorial contributions to Humboldt City Pound and they can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
