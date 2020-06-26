David Eugene Garard, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, KS.
Dave was born February 8, 1946 in Pittsburg, KS, the only son of Ronald and Eathel (Parsons) Garard. He attended school in McCune, KS, where he lived for 26 years. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard of Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration in 1972. He married Diana (Allen) Garard on May 5, 1972. They lived in Liberty, MO for 12 years before moving to Erie, KS in 1986.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #27, Fort Scott Consistory Scottish Rite, Mirza Shrine Temple of Pittsburg, and George F. Hendricks American Legion Post 102, where he served as the Post Commander for 4 years and was the Financial Officer for 16 years. He was active in Bean Town Boosters, and a member of the Erie Federated Church. During retirement, he drove patients to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis.
He worked for Western Insurance (later called American States Insurance) for 27 years. After retiring, he owned Dave’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, sold real estate for Finley & Maloney and drove a school bus for CUSD #101. He did taxes from 1986 until his death.
Survivors include his wife, Diana, of the home in Erie; a daughter, Dana, her husband, Ryan Thompson, and their daughter, Ryanna, of Pittsburg, KS; a son, Dustin Garard, of Tulsa, OK; and an abundance of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm for a visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital via the Mirza Shrine Center in Pittsburg, KS and may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.