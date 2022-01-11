Vicky Renee North, 61, of Chanute, KS passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital in Chanute.
Vicky was born March 10, 1960, in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Richard and Jean (Kneisly) Dempsay. She attended grade school in Gridley, and graduated from Yates Center High School in 1978. She married Loren Steele in 1977, and they became the parents of two sons. They were later divorced.
In 2004, she married Perry North in Chanute.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, and a son Joe.
She is survived by her husband, Perry, of the home; son, Rick (Tia) Steele of Yates Center; grandchildren, Kinzley and Kendon Steele and Kylynn Gregg; siblings, Bill (Jo) Richardson of White Salmon, WA, Shirley (John) Heath of New Strawn, Rick (Sue) Dempsay of Marthasville, MO, and Perry (Cyndi) Dempsay of Greenback, TN.
Cremation is planned.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by following this link: https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-memorial-giving
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.