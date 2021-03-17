With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our mom, Karen Kaye Solano, 79, of St. Augustine. Karen was born on May 16, 1941 in Chanute, Kansas to the late Oley and Nelda Robertson. She gained her angel wings on March 8, 2021.
Karen moved to St. Augustine in 1964 from Chanute, Kansas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid member of Bethany Baptist Church and an active participant of the COA trout creek pavilion. She had many jobs that consisted of her managing stores before becoming a private home care technician for many years. She later owned an assisted living facility for five years before retiring due to health issues.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Merlon Lamar “Mr. Dee” Solano, children, Jeffery Carter, stepchildren, Merlon Lamar Solano, Jr and Linda Henderson; daughter in law Amanda.
Karen is survived by her children: Tammy Webb, Lorri McNeal, Robin Solano (Susan), Michael Solano (Krystal), Marla Mullis (John), Michael “Willie” Scaff (Teela); stepchildren, Cindy Carter (Kevin), Cathy Scott (David); son-in-law Butch Henderson; her grandchildren, Robert (Morgan), Karyssa (Kenny), Savannah (Taylor), Johnathan, Alyssa, Makalyla, Micheal Jr. Cody, Jesse, Kimberly, Becky, Teresa, Angel, Terry, John, Jeffery, Steven, Kaitlin; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanie Lehmann (Ed); brother, Johnny Robertson (Donna); extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Karen’s life was 11 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor James Taylor officiating. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.