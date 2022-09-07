Alice Eileen Riddle, 91, of Walnut passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Alice was born on December 10, 1930, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Luke and Zella (Webb) Lasley.
Alice grew up on a farm east of Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1948. After high school, Alice moved to the Kansas City area and in 1954 was married, out of that marriage she had three sons and two daughters. In 1974, Alice moved back to Chanute and spent the rest of her life in the area.
Crafting was most definitely Alice’s favorite hobby and she loved to knit or crochet as much as she possibly could. Other hobbies that Alice had were watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals play, taking yearly trips to Myrtle Beach and to Branson, cooking and baking for her family, spending time with her dog Emma Jane and making weekly trips to the casino with her daughter-in-law Peggy.
Alice loved being in the peace and quiet, even though sometimes it was very hard with chickens and donkeys, but she would soak in any quiet that she could. Alice was a member of the World War I Women’s Auxiliary at the VFW and the American Legion, she was also a member of Big Creek Methodist Church. Those who know Alice, will always remember her for being willing to give anything to anyone.
Alice is survived by:
Three Sons: Steven Riddle and his wife, Rhonda, of Chanute, Darrell Riddle and his wife, Jacquelin, of Chanute, Brian Riddle and his wife, Peggy, of Walnut; Sister: Carol Mueller of Overland Park; Six Grandchildren; Thirteen Great-Grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, sister Iris, brother Wayne, and daughters Gail and Connie.
Visitation will be held this evening, September 8, 2022, from 6 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the SEK Humane Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.