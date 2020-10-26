Sheldon Caudell, 78, of Colony, Kansas passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Neil Sheldon Caudell was born in Buffalo, Kansas to John Thomas and Wilma Moffitt Caudell on August 16, 1942. Sheldon graduated from Altoona-Midway High School with the Class of 1960. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5-7 this evening at the funeral home in Iola.
