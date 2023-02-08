On Wednesday, February 1, 2023 Grant Alvie Krout, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 56 at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita with his brothers and sisters at his side.
Grant was the first of twin boys born to Bill and Thresa “Terry” (Craig) Krout on July 4, 1966 in Independence, MO. At the age of two he moved with his family to Humboldt, where he graduated from Humboldt High School. Growing up he attended the First Baptist Church of Humboldt; accepting Christ as his savior there at his baptism.
He worked for a time as a welder at Russell Steel and Chanute Manufacturing before doing odd jobs around the area. He was there for his parents in their later years as a caregiver and companion, especially to his dad.
He deeply loved his many nieces and nephews, reaching out to each one to tell them of his love after his first heart attack.
A devout lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, he and his twin brother Lee watched the kickoff together on Sunday night at the hospital. An avid NASCAR fan, Grant could tell you stats on races, drivers and teams. His Friday nights were most often spent at Humboldt Speedway. He was also a fan of the KC Royals. He played on local pool teams. He was quick with conversation, a joke and a helping hand to anyone in need.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Krout, sister Janet Vaughn, and brother-in-law Tim Clounch.
He is greatly missed by his surviving brothers and sisters - twin brother Lee Krout of Humboldt; Karen Clounch of Humboldt; Butch (Colleen) Krout of Cedar Vale; Leyona (Shane) Burris of Chanute; Janie (Kevin) Hytry of Stevens Point, WI; and brother-in-law Bryan (Janet) Vaughn, Seale, AL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends who he considered true family.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family would humbly appreciate donations towards his service, they can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas 66720.
