Sarah Lorraine Smith, 68, of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away March 23, 2022, at her residence. Sarah was born September 18, 1953, in Iola, Kansas, to Homer Smith and Margaret (Strieby) Smith.
Sarah graduated in 1971 from Humboldt High School. She earned an associate’s degree from Neosho County Community College, Chanute, and received her Bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg.
Sarah and Paul Dwight Smith were married September 22, 1972, in Humboldt.
Sarah worked many positions at Neosho County Community College for over 20 years, retiring from Neosho County Community College’s Foundation office in 2019.
Sarah and Paul liked to camp at Big Hill Lake in Cherryvale. She enjoyed reading, hand quilting, cross-stitching, and crocheting. One of her handmade quilts won a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair and it still resides in the quilting museum in Paducah, Kentucky. Sarah and Paul’s most precious gifts are their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents;and sisters, Leanna Bettis, Lynn Kaufman.
Sarah is survived by sons, Leslie (Angie) Smith, Humboldts, Dwight Smith, Humboldt; grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Humboldt, Kile Martin, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brittany (Jasper) Haskin, Humboldt, Joshua Smith, Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Brayden Allen Smith and Rocky Paul Haskin, Humboldt; and sister, Louise (Richard) Weilert, Humboldt.
Cremation will take place.
Memorials are suggested to Neosho County Community College Foundation or Humboldt Methodist Church, and may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
