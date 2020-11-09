Mr. Nicholas “Nick” Charles Bennett, 53, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Easley, SC.
Nick was born June 13, 1967 in Tulsa OK, a son of Marilyn Haines Cushman and the late Charles F. Bennett, and he graduated from Chanute High School in 1985 and later graduated, with honors, from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS.
Nick was a talented ventriloquist and a member of a local stand-up comedy club. He was also a talented musician, with his instrument of choice being the guitar. He was also a fun-loving man who loved to go sky diving. Nick proudly served his country for six years with the US Army, where he spent four years in Germany and fought in the Gulf War, and was a member of the American Legion Post 107 in Chanute, KS.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Lisa M. Roberts (Tracy) of Basehor, KS; a niece, Leah Roberts; a great-niece, Evelyn Sue Derry; and stepfather, Kenneth Cushman of Chanute, KS.
In addition to his father, Nick was preceded by a brother, Noel Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with military honors provided by the Chanute Honor Guard.
