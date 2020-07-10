Donald Berthot, 66, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Don was born in Chanute, Kansas on October 11, 1953. He attended Chanute schools and graduated from Chanute High School in 1971. He attended Neosho County Community College in Chanute, KS for two years, and Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS for one year. He married Marla Sue Clements on June 23, 1973. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marla; his three sons and their wives: Matt and Andrea of Winfield, KS; Mark and Karen of O’Fallon, IL; and Luke and Amanda of Pflugerville, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Maribell Shevlin of Topeka, KS; and his 5 grandchildren: Noah, Ainsley, Maximus, Leonardo, and Henry. He was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Inez, his brother Gary, and his sister Carol Haas. He also is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and his wife’s family.
Don worked as a maintenance mechanic throughout most of his life at various locations, and since his retirement four years ago he had a home business repairing small engines in his spare time. He and his wife, Marla, lived in Texas for the first four years of their marriage, since Don was stationed in San Antonio with the U.S. Air Force. They raised their sons in KS, and spent 24 years in Arkansas City, KS. They moved to Utah in 2004 for Marla’s job as a Marriage and Family Therapist, spent almost one year in Idaho, then moved to Texas on June 23, 2008, which was their 35th wedding anniversary. This move was for another therapist job for Marla, this time working at Ft. Hood, TX. Don loved cooking, grilling and baking, growing things, fishing, music, watching the weather happen, watching college and professional football (mainly the KC Chiefs). He loved figuring out mechanical and electrical problems, fixing things or working on new projects in the yard, and helping people in any way he could.
He loved spending time with his wife and children and grandchildren, and he liked all the facets of nature and weather. He loved his family fiercely, and some of his favorite memories involved watching his boys growing up and seeing them participate in little league and later high school sports, academics, music and drama events, and various other things his boys were involved in as they became adults. He adored his five grandchildren, and he loved telling his granddaughter Ainsley (the only girl) that she was his favorite granddaughter. He was a passionate, kind, emotional, hard-working man and was vital and active until the heart attack that took his life.
Memorial services will be performed at a time and location TBD at a later date, probably around Veterans Day in November 2020.
