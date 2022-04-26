Thomas S. Turner, 55, of Chanute, KS, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 23, 2022, in ChanuteS.
Tom was born to Thomas Earl and Barbara (Holland) Turner in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on October 14, 1966. Tom was a high school graduate of Bartlesville High school, graduating with the Class of 1984. He received his Associates degree from Neosho County Community College in Chanute.
Tom was was united in marriage to Becki Warren March 17, 1989 in Dewey, Oklahoma. They celebrated 33 years of their love and commitment to one another.
He was a Mobile Maintenance Supervisor for Ash Grove Cement Plant.
Tom was a member of the Eagles Lodge #610 of Bartlesville, OK and American Legion post #170 of Chanute.
He had many things in life he considered a joy. He was a beloved girls softball coach, little league football coach, loved wood working, playing pool, fishing, and most of all spending time with his dear family.
To know Tom was to love Tom. He was cherished by his friends and family, and always approached life like he was still 18 young years at heart, living life to his fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Becki, of the home, his children; Forest (Jolenta) Turner, Brook Turner, and Flint Turner; his mother Barbara, brother, Scott Turner, and sister Julie Herring; one precious granddaughter Holley; two nieces, Valerie and Maegan, one nephew, Jeremy Warren, one aunt, Lee Ann Mozingo, and his father in-law Charles Warren.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, his mother in-law Emma Warren, and a brother in-law Warren Lee Warren.
Memorials are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 am at the First Baptist Church - Good News Center in Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.