Doris Regina Locati left us on the morning of March 2, to walk with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, joining her husband and daughter. Doris was born on April 28, 1927, in Derry, Pennsylvania to Sylvester Edward and Savannah Marie (Barnett) Hockenberry. She was the second of five children, growing up in rural Pa.
She attended the local country schools through 8th grade, after which she entered Blairsville High School, graduating in 1945. She left the area for a year to work for the FBI in Washington, DC, but she returned home and worked in the local drug store earning 35 cents an hour. One evening while skating at the roller rink, she met her “hot-blooded Italian,” Guido Locati.
Marrying on January 11, 1947, two children were later born, Regina Ann, and Mary Monica. Some years later they moved from Pennsylvania to St. Joseph, Missouri, where Guido Locati Jr. was born.
Doris was a stay-at-home mom until the children were all in school. She then worked in retail sales and was a real estate agent. In 1988, after all the kids were gone and they both were retired, she and Guido moved to rural Erie. There she enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting, ceramics, ballroom dancing, and her “gang” of girlfriends.
Doris is survived by her children, Regina Harmison (Randy), Erie; Guido Locati, Jr. (Toma), San Antonio; Grandchildren, Andrea Locati-Beck (Bobby) San Antonio; Keith Locati (Terri) Rochester, Mn; Paul Tidwell St. Louis, Mo; Chanda Moore (Doug) Wildwood, Mo; Guido Locati III (Erin) San Antonio; and 7 great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, husband Guido Sr., and daughter Monica.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 14 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 am. Following the Mass, burial will take place at Erie City Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to Harry Hines Hospice or St. Ambrose Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
