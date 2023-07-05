Joyce L. Peck, 72, a lifelong Erie resident, passed away at 2:06 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her home in Erie.
She was born on September 20, 1950, at Erie to Charles and Jeanie (Bohrer) Runyon. Joyce grew up at Erie and attended Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1968.
She worked at Richey’s Drug Store before going to work at the Neosho County Treasurers Office in Erie where she worked for many years, eventually becoming the Neosho County Treasurer. She retired in 2018.
Joyce adored her family and cherished making memories with them. She enjoyed being in nature, the outdoors, and tending to her patio flowers. She also like traveling and going to casinos.
Joyce and Gene Peck were married on August 28, 1970, at the Federated Church in Erie. He survives of the home.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughters, Aimee Oehlert, and her husband, Jason of Kansas City, KS and Katie Bennett, and her husband Nick of Osawatomie, KS; five grandchildren, Justice Oehlert, and his wife, Sarah, Lexi Fox, and her husband, Aaron, Jalen Oehlert, Payton Bennett, and Nolan Bennett; her brothers, Neil Runyon of Katy, TX, Roger Runyon of Erie; her sisters, Judy Mays of Oklahoma City, OK, Charla Sands, and her husband, Larry of Erie, and Kathy Mattox, and her husband, Ron of Olathe; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102 American Legion in Erie, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.