Harold “Dale” Cook, 88, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Elmhaven Care Facility in Parsons, KS. Dale was born on November 19, 1932 near Earlton, KS the son of Harold W. and Lorean (Gudde) Cook.
Dale was a graduate of Neodesha High School, Class of 1952. On April 17, 1955 in Neodesha, Dale married Shirley A. Carstedt. Dale and Shirley lived on a farm for a few years prior to moving to Chanute in 1963. Dale and Shirley have been married for 65 years and she survives at their home.
Dale worked in the oilfields as a driller for 31 years, he then went to work for Young’s Welding for an approximate 10 more years. Dale was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister for approximately 23 years, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Harvest House. Dale enjoyed watching all types of sports and coached baseball when his children were growing up. Most of all, Dale enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Including his wife Shirley, Dale is survived by:
Children: Jeffrey Cook and wife, Cindy, of St. Louis, MO, Rebecka Stich and husband, Joe, of rural Chanute, KS, Matthew Cook and wife, Tammy, of Chanute, KS; 14 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, one son Marty Cook, twin brother Donald Cook, In-laws Elmer and Adeline Carstedt and sister Betty Fleming and her husband, Ronald.
Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, February 1, 2021, 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, Rosary will be held at 10 am prior to service time. Rosary and Mass will be livedstreamed via St. Patrick’s website and YouTube. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no prior visitation held. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick’s School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
