Glenna June (Grother) Wulf of Humboldt, Kansas, was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 4, 1948, the daughter of John and Hilda (Meyer) Grother. After Glenna’s birth mother passed away when she was in infancy, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Adeline (Bloomstrom) Grother on the family farm west of Mulvane, Kansas. Glenna graduated from Mulvane High School in 1966 and completed nurses training at the Winfield Hospital School of Nursing in Winfield, Kansas in 1969. She began her work career as a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Glenna then took eight years leave from nursing to raise her two sons. She returned to the nursing profession at Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute, Kansas. She also worked at the Ashley Clinic in Chanute and then later with the Family Physicians in Iola, Kansas.
Glenna is survived by her husband, Bob, of 49 years. They were married on May 21, 1972, at Faith Lutheran Church in Derby, Kansas. She had two sons, Bradley and daughter-in-law Michelle of Littleton, Colorado, and Brent and daughter-in-law Beth of Omaha, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Audrey Littleton, and Sydney and Nick, of Omaha. Glenna has a sister, Joan (Grother) Brink and her husband, Dennis Brink, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and brother John Grother of Mulvane, Kansas.
Glenna was baptized on May 25, 1948 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wichita and was confirmed on April 15, 1962 at Derby, Kansas.
Glenna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very much involved in her two sons’ activities in their youth, as well as with the activities of her three grandchildren. Glenna was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kansas. She had been active as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the church choir, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the weekly quilting group at the church. Glenna was an active member of the GALS FCE, P.E.O., Hope & Hoe Garden Club, and the Humboldt Friends on Bicycles Club. She was also involved in the Humboldt Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.
Glenna loved living in the country, raising flowers and all kinds of garden vegetables. She completed the Master Gardener program with the Kansas State Research & Extension Office. She enjoyed cooking, canning, reading, sewing, knitting, and especially quilting.
Glenna passed away on April 29, 2021, at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. The funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kansas at 2 pm on Friday, May 7, 2021, with Pastor Tim Roth officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 pm. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, following the funeral service. For those unable to attend the 2 pm service, it will be livestreamed. The link for the live stream can be found under Glenna’s obituary at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Hope Unlimited, or the Midwest Transplant Network and maybe be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Glenna’s family would like to thank the Allen County 911 Dispatch Center and Ambulance crew, Dr. Mark Wendt and staff at the Neosho Memorial Hospital, and the staff at the ICU at the KU Medical Center.
