Nancy Frances Chandler, 89, of Chanute passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Nancy was born on February 14, 1932, in Humboldt, Kansas, the daughter of John and Mona (Willhite) Durkin.
Nancy grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School. Other than working at the ammunition plant in Parsons for around six months and selling Avon door to door, Nancy was a stay-at-home mother and enjoyed raising her three children. Nancy was an avid bowler, and qualified for national bowling tournaments. In her spare time Nancy also enjoyed leading a Girl Scout Troop, fishing, camping, planting vegetables in her garden, playing cards with her late sister Phyllis and her husband, delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church in Chanute and was the President of the American Baptist Women’s (ABW). In 1952, Nancy married Charles Junior Chandler, they were married for 54 years until his passing in 2006. Nancy will always be remembered for her happy and bubbly personality.
Nancy is survived by: Three Daughters: Connie Turner of Chanute, KS Annette Allen and her husband Gregg of Chanute, KS
Judy Daniels and her husband Rick of Erie, KS
One Brother: Raymond Durkin of Topeka, KS
Six Grandchildren Sixteen Great-Grandchildren
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, daughter Mona Jane, brothers: Clyde, JD and Joe, and sisters: Mary Ann and Phyllis.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Faith Cooper for all of her help in caring for Nancy.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the First Baptist Church-Good News Center at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS
Commented