Helen May Fogle, 77, of rural Chanute passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri. Helen was born on October 29, 1944, in Thayer, Kansas, the daughter of Albert Homer and Dorothy (Kirk) Smedley.
Helen grew up in Thayer and graduated from Thayer High School in 1962. On May 26, 1962, Helen married the love of her life Jerry Fogle, they were married for 48 years until his passing on December 27, 2020.
Helen began working at the sewing factory in Chanute and after many years there, she began working as a front desk clerk at the post office in Chanute.
Helen absolutely loved being able to interact with all the people that came into the post office. She took pride in her appearance, dressed well, and enjoyed her hair and makeup being done.
Being a mother to her son Ricky and a grandmother to her grandchildren, was the most important thing to Helen. Helen was a very generous grandmother and enjoyed taking her grandchildren on trips and going on the occasional trip to the casino with her family members.
Helen liked spending time at home and tending to her flower garden. When Helen was not busy spending time with her family, she was an excellent quilter that made quilts for all her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by: Two Brothers: Laverne Smedley and his wife Glenda; Eddie Smedley and his wife Marrie; Sister-in-Law: Leonna Smedley; Brother-in-Law: Laverne Smith; Four Grandchildren: Sara Timblin and her husband Forrest; Richard Fogle and his spouse Courtnee Edwards; Race Fogle and his wife Timeka Ricci Fogle; Three Great Grandchildren: John Fogle, Jackson Fogle and Gemma Fogle.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, son Ricky, sister Betty Smith, and brother George “Sonny” Smedley.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11 am at Earlton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
