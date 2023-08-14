Dorothy Vern Grimes, 91, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away August 8, 2023, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born September 21, 1931, in Bowie, Texas, the daughter of Vern C. and Mary W. Harris. Dorothy attended schools in Los Angeles, California, Bowie, Texas; and later Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri, where she met her husband, James E. Lindsay. They married in 1950, and lived in Russell, Garnett, and Chanute, Kansas. Dorothy was a homemaker, and bookkeeper for their pipe and supply business. They later opened Lindsay Pipe and Supply in Chase, Kansas, and moved to Lyons in 1969. Her husband, James passed away in 1980. On August 9, 1980, Dorothy was united in marriage with Dr. James T. “Ted” Grimes in Lyons. They were both active in the First United Methodist Church and Haiti Love and Faith Ministry, where they both served on the board; Dorothy was Sponsorship Chairman and kept books for the ministry. Dr. Grimes retired in 1991 from his medical practice and they were able to take several wonderful trips. He passed away in 2016. Dorothy enjoyed her church, worked with the finance committee, and served on the Board of Trustees. She was a longtime member of the Kum Dubble Sunday school class and Methodist Women’s Friendship Branch. She enjoyed her family, painting china, reading, gardening, and crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Richard Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Alan Davies; and niece, Glynda O’Clair. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Rex) Phillips of Chanute, KS; son, Jim (Jody) Lindsay of Lyons, KS; step-daughter, Amy (Steve) Preister of Wichita, KS; six grandchildren, Neil (Heather) Phillips, Mike (Rhonda) Phillips, Chad (Heather) Lindsay, Travis (Jamie) Lindsay, Eva Preister, and Brenna Preister; nine great-grandchildren, Paden (Kristi) Phillips, Luke Phillips, Levi Phillips, Devin Phillips, Kaden Lindsay, Evan Lindsay, Ava Lindsay, Alex Lindsay, and Caty Field; and four great-great-grandchildren, Gracie Phillips, Jaxx Phillips, Ryker Phillips, and Kason Phillips. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
