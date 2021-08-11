Mary Catherine Norris, 53, was born in St. Louis, MO to Charles P. Scherrer and Sylvia Ann (Ritter) Scherrer on January 9, 1968 and died on August 1, 2021 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home after her short battle with COVID-19. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in St Louis, Mo and graduated from Meramec Community College in St. Louis, MO.
She married Jeff Norris on October 15, 1994 and they had two daughters; Olivia Ann and Emma Rose, all of the home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia, and dear friend\ Linda Meier.
Cremation has been requested and Mary’s funeral Mass will be held 10 am, August 13 at St. Peter the Fisherman in Mountain Home, AR. Her memorial Mass will be held at 1 pm August, 21 at St. Catherine of Labre in St. Louis, MO.
A scholarship memorial fund has been set up in her honor for The Mountain Home High School Band and the Mountain Home High School Swim Team and the Mountain Home Hurricanes Swim Team.
For more information contact the family at (870) 706-0566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.