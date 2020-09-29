Fay Thomison, 76, of Skiatook, OK, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. She was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1944, in Chanute, KS, to Edmond Frank Wolfe and L. Frances (Dewey) Wolfe. Fay was very talented and creative and enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, and quilting.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Donald M. Thomison; four daughters, Brenda Fay Thomison and husband, Roger Riebsam, of Chanute, KS, Sandra Kay Thomison of Skiatook, OK, Anne Thomison and husband, Joseph Stuck, of Cocoa, FL, and Caitlin Leenen Ramiro of Navarre, FL; two sisters, Patti Bailey and husband, Vernon, of Earlton, KS, and Kay Powers and husband, Glen, of Afton, OK.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herbert Wolfe; and granddaughter, Kayla Stuck.
Memorial Service will be held at Copan Lake at 10:30 am Saturday, Oct. 10.
