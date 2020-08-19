Joy Wolgamott, 81, of Parsons, passed away at 6 pm Monday, August 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Parsons.
Joy Marie Schmid was born on November 9, 1938, to Fred and Sarah (Amerine) Schmid in rural Labette County. As a young girl, she grew up and attended schools in Labette County and graduated from Labette County Community High School in 1956.
She attended Labette Community College and Neosho County Community College and earned an Associates Degree in Nursing. She was a nurse and Director of Nursing at various nursing homes in southeast Kansas for many years.
oy was a member of the Parsons Nazarene Church, the American Legion, and Shriners. She was a very active member of the VFW Auxiliary, in which she held various leadership positions, including 3rd District president. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
On July 11, 1956, Joy and Billy Wayne Wolgamott, Sr. were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2004.
Survivors include:
Three sons – Gary Lee Wolgamott and his wife, Lovina, of Pittsburg, Kansas, Billy Wayne Wolgamott and his wife, Connie, of Parsons, Kansas, Jimmy Dale Wolgamott and his wife, Bobbie, of Durant, Oklahoma; Three daughters – Sharon Marie Wolgamott of Parsons, Kansas, Judy Ann Nance and her husband, Robert, of Parsons, Kansas, Elizabeth Minnie Jackett and her husband, Doug, of Chanute, Kansas; Eighteen grandchildren; Fourteen great-grandchildren; One brother – Vernon Schmid of North East, Maryland; One sister – Barbara Schmid of Parsons, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wolgamott, Sr.; and two sisters, Juanita Hallman and Marge Baumdecker.
The funeral service will be at 10 am Monday, August 24, 2020, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. The funeral service can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Fund.
These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
