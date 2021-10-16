Versie Busby was born on May 8, 1961 to Pat Justice and Clifford Ashford and died on October, 15, 2021. She held many jobs throughout her life and tried her best to live life to its fullest. She is survived by one daughter, Tereasa Barnhart and husband, Eric, of Chanute: son Leroy Busby III of Chanute. two grandsons, Joel Kincaid and Benjamin Barnhart, granddaughter Cheyenne Harrison, great-grandson DeAndré Barnhart and numerous other family members.
She is preceded in death by one son Eric Kincaid and one grandson Eric Jr,, her mom and numerous other family members.
Versie’s wishes were to be cremated and no other services will be planned. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
