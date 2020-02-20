James G. “Tom” Holland, Sr., 77, of Haysville and former Erie resident, passed away at 10:39 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Willis “Bill” Leroy Armstrong, Jr. 1936-2020
- Robert Eugene Cochran, Jr. 1961-2020
- Local law enforcement gets serious with students
- June Mary McNeal 1931-2020
- Local terrier brings home ribbon from Westminster
- Jon Alan Wood 1938-2020
- Death notice: Ruth “Joan” Erickson
- Blue Comets fire on all cylinders in rout of Coffeyville
- Ruth “Joan” Erickson 1926-2020
- Boil water advisory issued for Neosho County RWD #4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.