Gary Shaw passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at the age of 80. Gary passed away in a Hospice care home in Topeka.
Gary was born in his parents’ home in Chanute on Dec. 24, 1940 to Obra and Opal (Taylor) Shaw.
Gary married Mary Kustanborter on Feb. 26, 1982. Gary and Mary had one son together in August of 1984.
Gary has three other children from another marriage.
Gary worked at Churchill, Hillside and Walmart.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Shaw, Chanute; son Tim Shaw, Olathe, daughter Tracy Shaw, Dennis, daughter Tisha and husband, Thomas Nelson, Parsons, son John and wife, Cheryl Shaw, Chanute; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Obra and Opal Shaw.
Gary is to be cremated by Wickham Family Funeral Home, There will not be any funeral services.
Donations are being accepted to pay for Gary’s cremation. Please send to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
